Douglas Costa out for 20 days

Douglas Costa is expected to miss at least two weeks as he sits out on the sidelines through another injury setback.

The Brazilian winger pulled up during Juve’s 2-1 defeat to Verona at the weekend and was forced to come off the pitch.

Juventus have now confirmed that Costa will miss between 15-20 days due to a low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh.

The 29-year-old will miss games against Milan, Brescia, SPAL, Lyon and Inter over the coming weeks.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reports that there was interest from Bayern Munich to take Costa on loan this January, but despite the failure to agree a deal, Juve will look to sell the Brazilian in the summer.