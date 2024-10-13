Douglas Costa was part of one of the best Juventus teams we have seen, and he considers Cristiano Ronaldo to be one of his best teammates at the club.

The Portuguese star played for the Bianconeri from 2018 to 2021, and one of his most memorable performances came in the Champions League round of 16, second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Juve was trailing 2-0 from the first leg, and with Atletico being one of the most defensive teams in the world, it seemed almost certain that Juventus was out of the competition.

However, with Ronaldo’s help, they turned the game around in Turin, and Costa revealed that Ronaldo kept his promise to make that happen.

The Portugal star scored a hattrick to completely overturn the tie, leaving Costa stunned. The Brazilian said, as quoted by Juventus News24:

“I remember the defeat in Madrid against Atletico. I felt out of the Champions League after the 2-0 in the first leg and he reassured me: ‘Don’t worry, I’ll score 3 goals in the return leg’. He really did it!”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo was capable of moments of magic, which is one of the reasons we signed him, and the attacker proved that in the game.

It remains one of his best moments on our team, and he left Turin with a superb goalscoring record.