In recent weeks, Douglas Costa has explicitly offered his services to Juventus.

The Brazilian pledged his love and support for his old employers in Turin, placing himself on the list of candidates who could arrive to bolster Max Allegri’s ranks in January.

The 33-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2017, spending three seasons at the club.

The winger then had two loan spells at Bayern Munich and Gremio before signing for LA Galaxy in 2022.

But after failing to reach the MLS playoffs, the player’s contract with the Californian club has expired, putting him on the free agents market.

According to La Stampa via ilBianconero, Juventus are contemplating the prospect of bringing back Costa.

As the source explains, the Brazilian is willing to make major financial sacrifices to see the deal through.

This is something that the club management appreciates amidst the current financial difficulties.

Nevertheless, the report insists that Costa isn’t a priority for the club at the moment, but an idea that the Bianconeri could consider if other options were to falter.

Juve FC say

At the age of 33 and after enduring several injury setbacks, one has to wonder how much is left of the player who used to be one of the most explosive wingers on the planet.

While the economic aspect could be tempting, Juventus would be better off investing in younger players who can serve the club for years to come.