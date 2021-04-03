Douglas Costa situation – Three options and one problem

Amidst his disappointing loan spell in Germany, Douglas Costa could prove to be yet another headache for Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer market.

The Brazilian arrived to Turin in 2017, but due to injuries and inconsistent form, he was only able to showcase some flashes of brilliance in his three seasons at the club.

Therefore, the 30-year-old attempted to resurrect his career with a return to Bayern Munich – where he had spent two campaigns between 2015 and 2017.

Nonetheless, his second spell with the European and world champions is proving to be an underwhelming one.

In the presence of young and exciting wingers like Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané, the Brazilian has been unable to break through the first lineup of coach Hansi Flick.

Thus, Costa is widely expected to return to Juventus once his loan spell expires at the end of the season, as the Bundesliga champions have no intention of keeping him on a permanent basis.

According to ilBianconero, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man is not a part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans, and the Italians will be looking to finding him a buyer.

The report believes that Douglas mainly has three options for next season – an American experience in Major League Soccer, Mexican club Tigres and finally a return to his home country with Gremio.

However, the main problem for all possible suitors remains his hefty salary.

The Brazilian international reportedly earns around 125 thousand euros per week (Tuko), and all interested clubs will find it hard to match such figures.