While Juventus continue to monitor several profiles ahead of the January transfer market, Douglas Costa placed himself on the scene.

The winger has taken the initiative by proclaiming his love and support for his old club, revealing how he’d be thrilled with a return to Turin.

The 33-year-old played for the Bianconeri between 2017 and 2020. He spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich before plying his trade with Gremio and then signing for Los Angeles Galaxy.

This season, the Brazilian’s campaign ended prematurely as his side failed to reach the MLS playoffs. He has now become a free agent following the expiry of his contract with LA Galaxy.

According to ilBianconero, Costa desperately wants a Juventus comeback that he’s even willing to play “almost for free”.

In other words, the Brazilian would accept a contract that is largely based on performance bonuses rather than having a fixed salary.

This would certainly suit the Bianconeri from a financial standpoint. Therefore, the club is carefully assessing the possible free transfer, explains the report.

Juve FC say

In his heyday, Costa was one of the most explosive wingers in football. But how much remains of that menacing star remains unclear.

So while the move would make sense from an economic perspective, the technical aspect remains the most significant.

The Brazilian’s career has been plagued by injuries in recent years, so the club must certainly assess his physical condition before inking any agreement.