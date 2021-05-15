Douglas Costa’s agent confirms that his client is nearing Juventus exit

Once his underwhelming loan spell at Bayern Munich ends, Douglas Costa will return to Juventus, as the Bavarians will opt against exercising their option to maintain him on permanent basis.

Nevertheless, his stay in Turin won’t be a long one, as his next move seems to be decided already.

The winger will apparently end his time with the Old Lady once and for all, and seal a return to his native home of Brazil.

The agent of the former Shakhtar Donetsk star confirmed in an interview with Uol Esporte via ilBianconero that his client has his heart set on a return to his former club Gremio.

“The situation will be defined in the next few days. I worked hard day and night to reach a positive outcome in the negotiation,” said Junior Mendonza.

“The parties are committed to making the operation feasible, in respect with the contracts with Juventus and Bayern. Douglas’s will is not a secret to anyone. As soon as there will be news, the clubs will inform you,” concluded the agent.

Costa had started his career with Gremio before being poached by Shakhtar in 2010, and has been playing in Europe ever since.

The Brazilian joined Juventus in the summer of 2017, but besides few flashes of talent, he never truly established himself as a pillar for the club.