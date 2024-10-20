Juventus couple Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann were away from their home in Turin when thieves reportedly broke into their house after midnight.

The Brazilian midfielder took part in the team’s 1-0 victory over Lazio on the eighth matchday of the Serie A season. The 26-year-old earned a rare chance to start the encounter.

For her part, Lehmann was with the Juventus Women’s squad, preparing for Sunday’s big contest against Inter Women.

So with both stars outside their home, the thieves took the opportunity to steal jewels and watches worth circa 500,000 euros, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero. The Alarm bells rang at 1:30 am, so the Turin police later arrived at the scene to launch an investigation.

The famous couple have been together since their time at Aston Villa. They both sealed moves to Juventus in the summer.

The Bianconeri splashed circa 50 million euros to secure the services of the Brazilian midfielder. The figure includes the services of former young Bianconeri duo Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea who moved in the opposite direction before leaving the Villains on loan before the end of the summer.

However, Luiz has yet to justify the high figures, as he’s been struggling to replicate his Premier League form on Italian soil. He has yet to make a direct goal participation.

On the other hand, Lehmann has been able to net some goals for Juventus Women who are enjoying a positive start of the season. The Swiss striker hasn’t always been in the starting lineup, but her presence has increased the club’s popularity and exposure.

After all, she is widely considered the most famous player in women’s football, and has the biggest following on social media among her colleagues.

The couple will be hoping to restore their possessions as soon as possible and put this ugly episode behind them.