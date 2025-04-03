Juventus are hoping to regain the services of Douglas Luiz and Andrea Cambiaso for this weekend’s big showdown against Roma.

The Bianconeri will travel to the Italian capital for a direct Champions League showdown against the Giallorossi who somehow managed to return to the pitch on the back of a sensational mid-season revival under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri.

Igor Tudor will make his return to the Stadio Olimpico with a depleted defence after losing Federico Gatti to injury. The Croatian could thus call up 18-year-old Javier Gil Puche to make up for the Italy international’s absence.

But on the other hand, there could be some good news for the Bianconeri on the injury front.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Luiz could make a timely return against Roma.

The Brazilian’s maiden campaign in Italian football has been plagued with recurring muscle problems and injury relapses. The former Aston Villa man trained separately on Wednesday, but the feeling is that he could rejoin his teammates in group training between Thursday and Friday, thus paving the way for a call-up ahead of Sunday’s clash.

The same goes for Cambiaso who, barring any late twists, should rejoin Tudor’s flock for the Roman trip.

Neither player is expected to earn an immediate starting berth, but their presence would boost the new manager’s choices and provide him with some much-needed depth, especially in the middle of the park.

With Weston McKennie playing on the wings and Teun Koopmeiners in an advanced position, Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram didn’t have natural alternatives on the bench during last weekend’s contest against Genoa. This is why Luiz’s return would be instrumental in the middle of the park.

As for Cambiaso, he’s still widely considered the club’s finest wingback, so Tudor will certainly be delighted to have him at his disposal once more.