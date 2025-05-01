Juventus would be open to parting ways with Douglas Luiz at the end of the season, especially following the controversial episodes that occurred over the past few days.

The Bianconeri signed the Brazilian last summer following an exceptional campaign at Aston Villa. The overall package cost the Italian giants circa 50 million euros. This includes the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea.

However, the 26-year-old hasn’t been able to build any momentum whatsoever since his arrival in Turin, as he struggled to cope with his new surroundings, and his campaign has been interrupted by several injuries.

Torrid times for Luiz at Juventus

This week, the news of Luiz’s breakup with Juventus Women star Alisha Lehmann has been dominating the headlines, while the Brazil international attracted more unwanted attention with a social media outburst while replying to a detractor.

Therefore, it appears that the two parties are destined to split paths at the end of a troubled campaign. It should also be noted that Juventus manager, Igor Tudor, doesn’t intend to rely on the player’s services, considering him inapt to his tactical system.

According to QS via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have set their asking price for Douglas Luiz at 40 million euros.

This figure should be enough to prevent a capital loss, as it would match his remaining book value after one year in Turin.

Man City, Man Utd & Forest keeping tabs on Douglas Luiz

Luckily for Luiz, he still has admirers on the English shores, and the source names three Premier League clubs who are interested in his services.

Manchester United have been linked with the Brazil international for months, while Manchester City could consider bringing back their academy product, especially with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan heading towards the exit door.

In recent days, Nottingham Forest have also emerged as a potential destination for the struggling star.