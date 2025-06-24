Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who joined the club from Aston Villa last summer for €51.5 million, is once again at the centre of transfer speculation. Despite only spending one season in Turin, the Brazilian has reportedly been made available for transfer, as the Bianconeri consider restructuring their midfield ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Several clubs across Europe and the Middle East have expressed an interest in Luiz, with Juventus said to be targeting a fee between €50 and €55 million should they proceed with a sale. The club’s willingness to negotiate reflects a strategic intent to generate funds for squad reinforcements.

Premier League Giants Among Potential Suitors

According to JuveFC sources, Luiz has been offered to several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City. While these clubs have been made aware of his availability, no advanced negotiations have taken place so far, and formal bids are yet to be submitted.

In addition to the interest from England, Luiz has drawn attention from Saudi Arabia, where top-tier clubs are keen to attract high-profile talent. Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr are believed to be seriously evaluating the possibility of signing the midfielder. Initial discussions have reportedly been held to assess the financial terms that would be required to complete such a move.

Saudi Clubs Ready to Meet Salary Demands

Luiz could command a salary exceeding €20 million per year if he accepts a move to the Saudi Pro League. Coupled with sizeable signing bonuses, the financial incentives available in the Middle East could prove difficult to ignore. These clubs are expected to formalise their interest soon, putting further pressure on Juventus to make a decision.

For their part, Juventus view the potential sale of Luiz as a means to finance incoming transfers. The club is planning a reconfiguration of its midfield and sees the Brazilian’s market value as a useful asset in achieving that goal. With interest continuing to grow, Luiz’s future could soon become one of the major storylines of the summer transfer window.