Juventus quickly snapped up the Brazilian in this transfer window before the end of June as they rebuild their squad.

Their midfield has been a problem area for the men in black and white, and they made significant efforts to improve it with the acquisition of Luiz.

He is now expected to be a key player and will partner Khephren Thuram in a new-look Juve midfield that could also welcome Teun Koopmeiners in the coming weeks.

Under Motta, the Bianconeri will adopt a new and perhaps more exciting style of play, with signings being made to ensure the smooth implementation of this new approach.

Hernanes is pleased with Luiz’s arrival and believes the former Aston Villa midfielder will be an influential player under Motta.