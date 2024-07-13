Former Juventus star Hernanes believes Douglas Luiz will be an important player for Juventus under Thiago Motta.

Juventus quickly snapped up the Brazilian in this transfer window before the end of June as they rebuild their squad.

Their midfield has been a problem area for the men in black and white, and they made significant efforts to improve it with the acquisition of Luiz.

He is now expected to be a key player and will partner Khephren Thuram in a new-look Juve midfield that could also welcome Teun Koopmeiners in the coming weeks.

Under Motta, the Bianconeri will adopt a new and perhaps more exciting style of play, with signings being made to ensure the smooth implementation of this new approach.

Hernanes is pleased with Luiz’s arrival and believes the former Aston Villa midfielder will be an influential player under Motta.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus has a squad of good players and by adding some ideal players for Thiago Motta’s game like Douglas Luiz it will certainly be easier to implement his new idea of ​​football right away. Thiago’s teams, as we saw last year in Bologna’s Champions League run, like to have the ball and command the play and the game. Douglas Luiz will be fundamental from this point of view, he will be the brain and the director of the new Juventus”.

Juve FC Says

Luiz has been brilliant for Aston Villa in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and we expect him to do well for us as well.