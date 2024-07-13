Former Juventus star Hernanes believes Douglas Luiz will be an important player for Juventus under Thiago Motta.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“Juventus has a squad of good players and by adding some ideal players for Thiago Motta’s game like Douglas Luiz it will certainly be easier to implement his new idea of football right away. Thiago’s teams, as we saw last year in Bologna’s Champions League run, like to have the ball and command the play and the game. Douglas Luiz will be fundamental from this point of view, he will be the brain and the director of the new Juventus”.
Juve FC Says
Luiz has been brilliant for Aston Villa in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and we expect him to do well for us as well.
