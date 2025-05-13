Douglas Luiz has faced criticism following his recent comments on Twitch in which he stated that he “miss Aston Villa and Villa Park” as quoted by Football-Italia. The Brazilian midfielder has now clarified the meaning behind those remarks after they caused a stir among Juventus supporters.

Luiz was widely regarded as one of the top midfielders in Europe during his time at Aston Villa in the Premier League. When Juventus sought to strengthen their midfield, they identified him as a key target and completed his signing before the end of last June. However, his time in Turin has not gone as expected.

Struggles Since Arrival at Juventus

Since joining the Bianconeri, Luiz has struggled to find form. Injuries and a lack of fitness kept him out of the squad for a period, and even when he returned, he failed to make a convincing impact. His performances have not lived up to expectations, and he has yet to replicate the level he showed during his time in England.

Initially, Thiago Motta appeared hesitant to use him regularly, and under Igor Tudor, his situation has not significantly improved. Tudor has also refrained from giving him substantial playing time, suggesting that Luiz has not shown enough in training or on the pitch to earn a consistent role in the team.

Clarification Offered After Fan Backlash

Following his remarks about Aston Villa, Juventus fans reacted with concern, interpreting the statement as a suggestion that he may be longing for a return to his former club. Luiz has since responded to the criticism, offering a clarification through Calciomercato.

He explained, “When I spoke about Aston Villa, I was only referring to the affection for a place where I grew up as a man and a footballer, not to the desire to return. We must not confuse the nostalgia of returning: I love Juventus and I am totally focused on our objectives.”

His message aimed to reassure fans that his loyalty lies with Juventus and that he remains committed to contributing to the club’s ambitions. What the team needs now is for Luiz to rediscover his form and prove that he can succeed at the Allianz Stadium.