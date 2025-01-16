Juventus coach Thiago Motta is reportedly considering giving the nod to Douglas Luiz in Saturday’s big clash against Milan.

The 26-year-old was considered one of the most exciting signings of the summer, not only for the club, but the entirety of Italian football. However, he endured a torrid first half of the season, struggling for form and fitness. He even missed two months of action with a muscle injury.

Nevertheless, the former Aston Villa star is determined to turn the page and start showcasing what he’s capable of on the pitch.

The Brazil international made his first start in several months in last Saturday’s Derby della Mole against Torino. He replaced the suspended Manuel Locatelli in the deep-lying playmaker role, while fellow new signings Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners played higher up the pitch.

While it wasn’t a masterclass by any means, many fans and observers deemed it an encouraging display, even though the contest ended with yet another disappointing draw as Motta’s men failed to preserve their lead.

On Tuesday, Luiz was relegated to the bench with Locatelli available for selection once more, only making a cameo appearance against Atalanta in the contest that ended with a (you guessed it) 1-1 draw.

But according to IlBianconero, Motta is now reflecting on his options ahead of the weekend trip to Milano, as he could decide to hand the Brazilian the reins in the middle of the park. This would be a significant call given that Locatelli, Thuram, Weston McKennie and Koopmeiners are all available.

The source adds that in this case, either Locatelli or Thuram would be dropped to make room for Luiz in the double pivot. On the other hand, Koopmeiners’ position remains safe as he remains undroppable in Motta’s selections, even though his displays this season have left much to be desired.