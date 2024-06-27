Juventus is set to complete the signing of Douglas Luiz as the midfielder undergoes his medical in Turin today.

Juve is signing the Brazilian as part of a swap deal with Aston Villa, and the Bianconeri have now finalised all the agreements.

The move is now contingent on Luiz passing a medical, after which Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea will move in the opposite direction.

Football Italia reveals that Luiz is set to undergo his medical today at the Brazil camp in the USA, where he is currently participating in the Copa America.

Juventus is confident everything will go according to plan, and the Bianconeri are already planning to announce his arrival in Turin in the next few days.

Luiz is considered an important part of the team under Thiago Motta, and the new Juventus manager is delighted that the club has finally secured his signing.

Juve FC Says

Luiz will be a superb player for us because he has been improving year on year at Villa over the last few terms.

He played an important role as they qualified for the Champions League last term, and his arrival could make it easier for us to win the Serie A title again.