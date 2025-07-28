LEWISBURG, WEST VIRGINIA - JUNE 14: Douglas Luiz #26 of Juventus arrives at the airport prior to the official FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on June 14, 2025 in Lewisburg, West Virginia. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz has belatedly joined his teammates for the pre-season camp, thus putting an end to his defiant stance.

The Brazilian failed to impress in his first season in Turin which was blighted by recurring physical issues and unconvincing displays.

The 27-year-old’s situation at Continassa further worsened when Thiago Motta was sacked in March and replaced by Igor Tudor, as the latter doesn’t consider him suitable for his 3-4-2-1 system. Therefore, the midfielder has been placed on the transfer list.

Douglas Luiz returns to Juventus

Knowing that he has no place in the club’s plans for the upcoming campaign, Luiz decided not to show up for the club’s pre-season preparations. So while his teammates checked in on Thursday, the former Aston Villa star went AWOL.

Nevertheless, Sky Sport Italia reveals that Douglas has now taken a step back by arriving at the club’s headquarters on Monday.

Douglas Luiz (Getty Images)

The player is still expected to receive a punishment, likely in the form of a fine or salary deduction. However, his arrival, albeit four days behind schedule, can be considered a positive sign. After all, the two parties must work together to find a suitable resolution.

Luiz has attracted several suitors in the Premier League, namely Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, while Fenerbahce have also joined the race, based on the request of Jose Mourinho.

Juventus name their price for Luiz

On a related note, Calcio e Finanza (via TuttoJuve) revealed that Juventus have set the minimum asking price that they cannot go below in order to avoid recording a capital loss.

As the source explains, the Brazilian’s arrival cost the Bianconeri a transfer fee of €48.7 million, split between cash and the estimated market values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea who joined Aston Villa as makeweights.

Luiz signed a five-year contract, which means that his book value currently stands at €38.97 million, which is now considered the minimum asking price.