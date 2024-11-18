Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is determined to get himself in shape for the club’s upcoming trip to Birmingham for the clash against his former employers Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old rose to stardom during his time with the Villains between 2019 and 2024. His stint with the Premier League side reached its climax last season when he contributed with ten goals and as many assists across all competitions. His exploits helped the club secure a historic promotion to the Champions League, and as fate would have it, the draw pitted Juventus against his former team.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian remains at risk of missing the grand occasion as he’s been dealing with muscle fatigue over the past month.

Luiz sustained the injury during the warm-ups ahead of the Champions League encounter against Stuttgart. and has been out of action ever since. It was believed that the midfielder had overcome the issue when he earned a call-up for the following European fixture in Lille, but he remained on the bench for the duration of the match, and was nowhere to be seen in the ensuing Derby clash against Torino.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Luiz is keen to make his return to the squad in the showdown against Milan at San Siro this Saturday. As the source explains, the Brazil international would like to be at least present in the dugout against the Rossoneri, as he feels it would pave the way for a more significant role against Aston Villa on November 27th

The Champions League contest will take place at Villa Park, and Luiz is itching to get a chance to play on the turf that witnessed his most enchanting career performances thus far.

Since joining Juventus, the midfielder has yet to hit his stride, so perhaps this homecoming could inspire an upturn in his fortunes.

Luiz completed a move worth 55 million euros, with Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea heading in the opposite direction.