Thiago Motta’s management is once again under scrutiny as Douglas Luiz is set for a new period on the sidelines after being rushed back to the pitch.

The Bianconeri returned from their Sardinian trip with three points in the bag thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s sole strike. However, a couple of players were carrying injuries on the way back to Turin.

Luckily for Andrea Cambiaso, his condition doesn’t appear to be a cause of concern, as no medical tests are required. The fullback is expected to rejoin the fold in the next few days, and a call-up for the Coppa Italia quarter-final against Empoli can’t be ruled out.

However, Luiz wasn’t as fortunate. After missing the last couple of fixtures due to muscle fatigue, the Brazilian made a swift return to the squad.

Motta also decided to give him a considerable cameo, bringing him in for Teun Koopmeiners in the 62nd minute, in what turned out to be a terrible decision in hindsight, as the former Aston Villa star was forced to leave the pitch late in the match after suffering a relapse.

After the contest, Motta tried to explain his decision to rush back Luiz, explaining it was done after conferring with the player.

“We made the decision together with the lad,” explained the coach in the post-match interview.

“In the end, I wanted to risk him because, not having an injury, but only fatigue, we thought he could do well and instead he couldn’t finish the match, a shame.”

The issue, as IlBianconero duly reminded us, Luiz had already suffered a relapse earlier in the campaign, particularly in December when he made a premature return to action.

Therefore, Motta and his technical staff would have been wise to adopt a more cautious approach, at least when the Brazilian is concerned rather than needlessly risking him while the team was already leading.

And to think that a healthy Khephren Thuram was kept on the bench until the last stretch…

While Motta might not be entirely to blame for this unlucky incident, it surely doesn’t paint him in a good light.