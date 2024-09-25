Douglas Luiz is finding life difficult at Juventus following his summer move from Aston Villa.

Juve fans were excited when the club signed him in the last transfer window, confident that he would make a significant impact.

Thiago Motta approved the transfer, intending to make the Brazilian his primary central midfielder alongside Teun Koopmeiners.

However, Luiz has struggled since arriving, failing to impress in his limited starts for the Old Lady.

When given the opportunity, he fell short of expectations and now faces the possibility of being benched at the Allianz Stadium.

Motta only selects players who perform well in training and show a strong desire to contribute to the team.

This approach has affected Luiz, but according to Tuttomercatoweb, he is pushing for a start in Juventus’ next match against Genoa.

The report claims that Luiz was one of the standout performers in a recent training session, which was open to some members of the public.

He will need to maintain this level of performance in training to secure a starting spot when the lineup is announced for the weekend game.

Luiz should be playing often for us, but he has himself to blame for his lack of action at the club so far.