Douglas Luiz was the first midfielder Juventus added to their squad to kick-start their summer revolution.

The Brazilian arrived in a swap deal from Aston Villa and was expected to be a key figure in Juve’s midfield.

Despite the club’s strong interest in Teun Koopmeiners, it appeared Luiz would play a central role when the season began.

However, he has remained on the bench in Juventus’ opening three games.

Luiz was not included in Brazil’s squad for the recent international break, giving him extra time to train with his new teammates.

Thiago Motta has been patient with him, and according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Luiz is now ready to make his mark for the Bianconeri.

The report suggests that during the break, Luiz worked hard to align himself with the manager’s expectations and is now set to be unleashed against Empoli this weekend.

Juve FC Says

Luiz is one of the best signings we made this summer and we need him to start some games and prove he is worth the money we splashed to sign him.

However, we have more games to come and should field only players who can help us to win a match.