Luiz was expected to return after the most recent international break, raising hopes that he could feature in Juventus’ match against AC Milan. However, he missed that game and is now confirmed to be unavailable for the upcoming clash against Aston Villa. According to a report from Tuttojuve, his absence will extend beyond the Villa fixture, ruling him out of Juventus’ subsequent match as well. There is cautious optimism that he might return for the game against Bologna on December 7th, but even that remains uncertain. As of now, this is the earliest projected date for his return, though setbacks could push it further.

The timing of Luiz’s injury has been particularly unfortunate. Before his absence, the midfielder had been struggling to find his rhythm in Turin, and his performances fell short of the expectations tied to his summer move. This has left fans anxious about when they will finally see the dynamic displays that convinced Juventus to invest in him. The situation highlights the challenges facing both Luiz and the team, as Juventus must manage without one of their intended key players while he works toward fitness.

For Luiz, the stakes are high. Returning to the pitch sooner rather than later is crucial not just to aid his team but also to begin proving himself in a Juventus jersey. Until then, the club’s patience and the fans’ anticipation will continue to be tested.