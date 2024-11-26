Douglas Luiz’s injury initially reported as a minor issue has kept him out of action since late October, creating mounting concern for Juventus. The Brazilian midfielder, a marquee signing during the summer transfer window, has yet to deliver the performances fans had hoped for, and his absence has only compounded frustrations. While Juventus has exercised patience, Luiz’s extended layoff and delayed recovery timelines are beginning to strain the club’s midfield options.
Club News
He played little, even then terribly, and now he has been injured for weeks. Great…
I really hope that Juventus managed to exchange him for Zirkzee in January.