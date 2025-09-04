LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Douglas Luiz of Nottingham Forest looks on during a pitch inspection prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park on August 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Following a long transfer saga, Douglas Luiz ended up sealing a late-summer switch from Juventus to Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder had only joined the Serie A giants in July 2024 on a deal worth circa €48 million, including the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, who signed for Aston Villa.

However, the 27-year-old endured a miserable campaign in Turin on all levels, hampered by physical problems, disappointing displays, tactical struggles, and personal-life drama.

Douglas Luiz & Juventus: A partnership that never took off

While the writing was on the wall for Luiz, he still struggled to digest the management’s decision to put him on the transfer list, so he initially refused to show up for pre-season.

Luckily, the situation was later resolved, and the Brazilian kept training with his Juventus teammates until he joined Nottingham Forest on August 21.

Douglas signed for the Premier League club on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, worth circa €30 million. This clause would transform into an obligation upon the achievement of certain objectives.

So which conditions would trigger the player’s permanent tranfer to City Ground?

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto shed some light on the situation, as reported by JuventusNews24.

The transfer market insider claims that this condition is directly tied to the player’s number of appearances.

Moretto believes the two clubs settled on a relatively low number, approximately 15 appearances.

How Douglas Luiz can seal a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest

Barring any long-term injuries, Luiz should be able to reach this figure rather comfortably, especially with Forest playing in the Conference League as well.

But more importantly, the Brazil international will be keen to redeem himself and prove his worth once more, and also earn a spot with the Selecao in the World Cup squad next summer.

Luiz has yet to make his debut for his new employers, but he’ll be hoping to do so right after the international break, when the Reds head to North London to take on Arsenal.