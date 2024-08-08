Douglas Luiz has given his first interview as a Juventus player and answered several questions.

The Brazilian was one of the first players Juve added to their squad in the Thiago Motta era, making the switch from Aston Villa to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus had been tracking him for some time, and Motta insisted that Luiz was the midfield lynchpin he needed for his new Juve team.

The Bianconeri sacrificed two players to make the move happen, and the former Manchester City man is thrilled to be at a much bigger club.

In his first interview as a Juventus player, Luiz spoke to the press and revealed what impressed him the most upon his arrival in Turin.

Luiz said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“What impressed me the most is the greatness of this club. The stadium, the passion of the fans. That’s what impressed me the most. I’m very happy to be here, I believe it will be a very important season, so we’ll do everything and fight to achieve great results.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italian football, and it is not a surprise that Luiz has found us to be bigger than he had anticipated.

We now need him to help us win a few more trophies and he has what it takes to do so.