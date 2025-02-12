Douglas Luiz has struggled to make an immediate impact at Juventus since his summer move from Aston Villa, but the midfielder is now showing signs of improvement as he adapts to life in Serie A.

The Bianconeri signed Luiz after a standout season in the Premier League, believing he could play a key role in their midfield as they aimed to rebuild under Thiago Motta. The move was seen as a significant step for both the player and the club, with Juventus hoping he could bring control and creativity to their midfield. However, his early performances were below expectations, and he struggled to match the level of consistency that made him one of the most highly regarded midfielders in England.

Playing in Serie A presents different challenges compared to the Premier League, and Luiz has admitted that his adaptation process has not been smooth. Despite Juventus being patient with him, fans initially questioned whether he was the right fit for the team. However, recent matches have shown signs of improvement, and the Brazilian is beginning to find his rhythm in Turin. His performances in the last few weeks suggest that he is starting to understand the tactical demands of Italian football, and he has now spoken about the difficulties he faced when first arriving in Italy.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Here I found a different kind of football. I know that Serie A is as complicated as the Premier League, but there are other aspects that have affected my adaptation. Happy with the club, the coach and my teammates, I want to continue here and give my best.”

Juventus have endured a mixed season so far, with their midfield needing to step up in key moments, and Luiz’s improvement could be crucial in the final stages of the campaign. The club signed him with the expectation that he would be one of their most reliable performers, and while he had a slow start, there is still hope that he can justify their faith in him.

If he continues this upward trajectory, Luiz could play an essential role in Juventus’ ambitions for the rest of the season. His recent performances have given fans something to be optimistic about, and he will be eager to prove that he belongs at the highest level.