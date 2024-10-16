Douglas Luiz is currently the Juventus summer signing who has faced the most challenges since joining the Bianconeri. Once hailed as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, Luiz’s arrival in Turin was met with excitement and optimism from Old Lady supporters, who believed they were acquiring a top-tier player. The Brazilian completed his transfer in June while still representing his country at the Copa America, and many were confident that he would make a significant impact upon joining the club.

Juventus manager Thiago Motta was in favour of the signing and had plans to integrate Luiz effectively into the squad during pre-season. However, despite the initial hopes, Luiz has struggled to find his form and secure a regular starting position. His performances have not lived up to expectations, leaving fans and pundits disappointed.

Fortunately, a report from Il Bianconero suggests that Luiz will have an opportunity to showcase his talents when Juventus faces Lazio this weekend. With Teun Koopmeiners sidelined due to injury, Luiz is expected to take on a crucial role, playing behind star striker Dusan Vlahovic, while Kenan Yildiz is likely to occupy a position on the wing. This could be a pivotal moment for Luiz to regain his confidence and prove his worth to the team.

The club is eager for Luiz to regain his form, especially after having had at least three months to acclimate to his new teammates and the tactical system. The upcoming match against Lazio presents a vital opportunity for Luiz to step up, contribute to the team’s success, and ultimately justify the faith that the club and its supporters have placed in him. If he can find his rhythm, it will not only benefit him personally but also bolster Juventus’s ambitions this season.

Fans will be hoping that Luiz is not another Brazilian disappointment similar to that of Arthur Melo.