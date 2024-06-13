Douglas Luiz is reportedly close to moving to Juventus from Aston Villa, and one of his former coaches believes it would be a superb move for him.

The Brazilian helped Aston Villa qualify for European competitions last season, and Juventus believes he would be the right fit for their team.

The Bianconeri are dreaming of a midfield pairing that includes Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners, and Adrien Rabiot.

They are making progress in their bid to sign Luiz, after which they will focus on keeping Rabiot and signing Koopmeiners.

Luiz seems open to moving to Turin, and his former coach at Vasco da Gama, Jorge de Amorim Campos, says a move to Juve would be a great choice for his career.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Yes, Juventus would be the right club for him. It’s at a higher level, no offence, than Girona and Aston Villa, so I think it can aspire to win the scudetto and would play in the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the world’s biggest clubs, and Luiz will improve further by playing for us.

He also has a much better chance of winning trophies with us than remaining at Aston Villa this term.