Douglas Luiz has completed his transfer to Juventus from Aston Villa and will be a key player for Thiago Motta at the Allianz Stadium next season.

The Brazilian has been one of the most brilliant midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons, and Juventus signed him ahead of the likes of Arsenal and other top clubs.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America, and Juve fans are eager to see what he can do soon.

His former coach at Vasco da Gama has spoken about what he brings to the table and insists Juve fans have every right to be excited about his arrival.

Milton Mendes worked with Luiz during his formative years and has continued to follow his progress at Villa, so he can describe the midfielder accurately.

He tells Tuttomercatoweb:

“Yes, I agree with the fans. He is a defensive midfielder who plays very well with the ball, he is bold and his technical qualities are important, he has initiative in setting up, he is very intelligent, he understands the nuances of the game and, above all, he is a player now fully mature. 

“He was my player at Vasco, he was already more mature than his age. He is now a world-class certainty, his experience in England has further consolidated him as a high-level footballer and Juve is. the right step for his career.”

Juve FC Says

Luiz has been followed by the top European clubs every season which clearly shows that he is a top player.

We need to make the most of him, and hopefully, he will start the season in fantastic fashion.