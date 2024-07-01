He tells Tuttomercatoweb:
“Yes, I agree with the fans. He is a defensive midfielder who plays very well with the ball, he is bold and his technical qualities are important, he has initiative in setting up, he is very intelligent, he understands the nuances of the game and, above all, he is a player now fully mature.
“He was my player at Vasco, he was already more mature than his age. He is now a world-class certainty, his experience in England has further consolidated him as a high-level footballer and Juve is. the right step for his career.”
Juve FC Says
Luiz has been followed by the top European clubs every season which clearly shows that he is a top player.
We need to make the most of him, and hopefully, he will start the season in fantastic fashion.
