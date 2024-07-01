The Brazilian has been one of the most brilliant midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons, and Juventus signed him ahead of the likes of Arsenal and other top clubs.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America, and Juve fans are eager to see what he can do soon.

His former coach at Vasco da Gama has spoken about what he brings to the table and insists Juve fans have every right to be excited about his arrival.

Milton Mendes worked with Luiz during his formative years and has continued to follow his progress at Villa, so he can describe the midfielder accurately.