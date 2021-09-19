Dragusin asks not to be called up to international duty with Romania

Radu Dragusin is one of the most promising players at Juventus at the moment with the Bianconeri confident that he has the potential to have a distinguished career.

They have sent him out on loan to Sampdoria for the next two seasons so that he can get the playing time that his career needs.

The defender hasn’t started playing for his loan club just yet as they continue to work on him to get him prepared for the new campaign.

He has been called up to the Romanian Under21 team in recent times, but he struggles to play when he joins them as well.

This hasn’t sat well with his entourage who believe that he is good enough to start matches for his country.

They have now asked that he isn’t invited for any more international matches unless he will play.

His agent Florin Manea is unhappy that he isn’t considered good enough to play and he even threatened that the defender could switch nationality to Italy even.

“What happens if Radu agrees? It has been proposed to us, and he could play in Italy,” he told Gazeta Sporturilor as quoted by Football Italia.

“I publicly ask Bratu not to call up Radu anymore until he makes him play, because the player doesn’t want to come without going on the pitch.”