Dragusin could force Rugani to remain at Juventus despite strong interest from Lazio

The futures of Radu Dragusin and Daniele Rugani remain uncertain as both defenders continue to attract the attention of clubs around Europe.

Dragusin was promoted to the Juventus first team last season while Rugani was sent out on loan to Rennes and Cagliari.

Both defenders were behind Merih Demiral in the pecking order at the club, but the Turkish defender has been sold to Atalanta and that has opened the door for one of them to become the fourth choice centre-back at the Allianz Stadium.

Rugani had a fine stint at Cagliari and Lazio is now looking to add him to their squad with Maurizio Sarri reportedly a fan of his.

However, Dragusin is also attracting the attention of clubs around Europe and Tuttomercatoweb reports that his future will affect that of Rugani.

The report claims that if Juve agrees to sell or loan the young Romanian, then Rugani will have to remain because Massimiliano Allegri wants to have more than three centre backs to work with.

He currently has Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini as his first choices.

But injury and suspension could force him to look for an alternative and he wants at least one of Rugani and Dragusin to become available for that.