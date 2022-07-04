Dragusin
Transfer News

Dragusin forces Juventus to offer another player in exchange for Cambiaso

July 4, 2022 - 11:59 pm

Juventus remains keen to finalise the transfer of Andrea Cambiaso, and they are edging closer to adding him to their squad.

They reached an agreement to sign him in a player-plus-cash deal involving Radu Dragusin, but the defender was not interested.

After Giorgio Chiellini called Dragusin, it seemed he had agreed to join Genoa in Serie B as a part of the deal.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb says Dragusin remains unconvinced and is unwilling to make the move.

This has forced Juve to look for alternatives, and they are now offering Giacomo Vrioni.

The attacker spent the last campaign on loan at the Austrian club WSG Tirol, and he did very well, scoring 19 goals in 28 league games.

He was expected to move to the MLS to join the New England Revolution, but a move to Genoa could be on the cards instead.

Juve FC Says

Dragusin continues to back himself to play at the highest level, and his reluctance to join Genoa shows he believes he should play in Serie A instead.

However, time will tell if that is the best decision. Juve will hope Vrioni agrees to be a part of their offer and moves to Serie B.

However, it would be a tough decision because a move to the MLS might excite him more.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bernardeschi

Report – Two Spanish clubs battling for Bernardeschi

July 4, 2022
Bremer

Juventus is ready to pay 45m euros for Torino man

July 4, 2022
Nahuel Molina

Juventus refuses to reach 30m euros in their offer for Serie A star

July 4, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.