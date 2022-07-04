Dragusin forces Juventus to offer another player in exchange for Cambiaso

Juventus remains keen to finalise the transfer of Andrea Cambiaso, and they are edging closer to adding him to their squad.

They reached an agreement to sign him in a player-plus-cash deal involving Radu Dragusin, but the defender was not interested.

After Giorgio Chiellini called Dragusin, it seemed he had agreed to join Genoa in Serie B as a part of the deal.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb says Dragusin remains unconvinced and is unwilling to make the move.

This has forced Juve to look for alternatives, and they are now offering Giacomo Vrioni.

The attacker spent the last campaign on loan at the Austrian club WSG Tirol, and he did very well, scoring 19 goals in 28 league games.

He was expected to move to the MLS to join the New England Revolution, but a move to Genoa could be on the cards instead.

Juve FC Says

Dragusin continues to back himself to play at the highest level, and his reluctance to join Genoa shows he believes he should play in Serie A instead.

However, time will tell if that is the best decision. Juve will hope Vrioni agrees to be a part of their offer and moves to Serie B.

However, it would be a tough decision because a move to the MLS might excite him more.