Dragusin makes a decision on his Juventus future

As they consider signing younger players, Juventus are keen to keep hold of the teenage talents within their ranks.

Several players are doing well in their youth teams and one that looks set to have a big future in the game is Radu Dragusin.

The giant Romanian has earned some starts in the Bianconeri first team in this campaign and Andrea Pirlo is banking on him to help the team when the options ahead of him are unavailable.

However, the youngster would be out of a contract at the end of this season and he has several teams looking to sign him.

Considering that playing chances will be hard to come by in Turin, the defender might be tempted to make the move away.

RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle United all want to sign him and they could offer a surer path to first-team action.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says the defender has been convinced and has decided to renew his current deal at Juventus.

This is good news for the Bianconeri and they will now look for ways to incorporate him into their first-team plans.

This summer will be a big one for the club and if they bring in new defenders, that would limit his playing time.

It may be best for them to send him out on loan.