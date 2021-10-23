Dragusin makes Sampdoria debut and relishes the opportunity to grow at the club

While starting on the bench against Spezia, Radu Dragusin probably didn’t think he’ll be making his Sampdoria debut 20 minutes after the kickoff.

Nonetheless, the Blucerchiati were already in the lead after 15 minutes of play, and when Valerio Verre sustained an injury, manager Roberto D’Aversa decided to bolster his defense with the introduction of the Romanian.

The 19-year-old’s contract is owned by Juventus where he impressed with the U-23 squad last season, while also making some rare appearances for Andrea Pirlo’s first team.

The young center back overly impressed against Spezia, and he said that we wasn’t bothered by his surprising introduction, as he already made his Juventus debut in a similar fashion last season (against Dynamo Kiev following Merih Demiral’s injury).

“For me it was a very important match, we played well and we took home three fundamental points that give us enthusiasm. We needed it just to look forward,” he said after his side’s 2-1 win as reported by ilBianconero.

“This is a great opportunity for me to grow and I want to help the team to get as high as possible.”

Perhaps Dragusin is not yet a starting player for Sampdoria, but D’Aversa introduced him early in an encounter that he absolutely needed to win in order to preserve his job.

It will be difficult for the Romanian to usurp the starting duo of Maya Yoshida and Omar Colley, but he appears to be ahead of Alex Ferrari and Julian Chabot in the pecking order, which is of course a positive sign.