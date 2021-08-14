Dragusin proposed exit to lead Juventus into the defender market? (Opinion)

Radu Dragusin played for the Juventus Under-23 last night and is now expected to leave on a potential loan deal, but what does that mean to the first-team squad?

The Romanian had been tipped to be the man to fill the gap left after Merih Demiral’s departure this summer, with the Turkey international having joined Atalanta on loan with an option to buy, but Dragusin is now linked with a loan move.

La Gazzetta(via TuttoJuve) claims that the defender was demoted back to the Under-23 squad for last night’s friendly match, and he is now expected to leave the club.

The report claims that Cagliari have already enquired about such a deal, whilst the possibility of allowing him to play in Germany also remains, but where does that Juve?

We have been linked with a move to sign Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City this summer, with the Spain international having fallen down the pecking order after John Stones and Ruben Dias formed a formidable partnership last term.

Another option as our fourth-choice defender could well be in the squad already however, with Daniele Rugani having played a lot during pre-season, with Matthijs De Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci expected to vie to be the first-choice pairing.

Will Dragusin benefit more from being in and around the Juventus first-team squad, or would guaranteed football elsewhere be better for his progress?

Patrick