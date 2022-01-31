Dragusin returns from his loan spell at Sampdoria

After failing to get enough playing chances, Juventus has recalled Radu Dragusin from his loan spell at Sampdoria, Sky Sports Italia reports.

Juve had sent the 19-year-old to La Samp for the rest of this season, hoping he would get the playing time that his development requires.

However, he saw only 612 minutes of league football in the first half of the season and that is considered not good enough by Juve.

The club has now recalled him and the report says it could be because they want to send him out on loan to another club for the second half of the season.

Juve FC Says

Dragusin is one of the top talents at the club now and we need him to get as many football minutes as possible to aid his development.

The defender has been a top player in our youth team and he even earned some first-team starts under Andrea Pirlo last season.

Regardless of how talented he is, he wouldn’t develop into a top player if he is not getting enough playing time.

Hopefully, we can find a football club that will offer him more than enough playing time in this second half of the campaign.

He would need to spend at least the next 18 months away from the Allianz Stadium at a place where he plays regularly before he would be ready for consideration by Max Allegri.