Dragusin’s future lies away from Juventus: What are his options?

Last season, Radu Dragusin was one of the Juventus youngsters who recurrently featured in Andrea Pirlo’s matchday squads.

The young defender even made a handful of appearances for the senior team between Serie A and Coppa Italia. But he mostly represented the U-23 squad.

Therefore, the Romanian joined Sampdoria on loan at the start of the season in the hopes of gaining vital Serie A experience.

However, his time in Liguria didn’t go according to plan, so he made a mid-season switch to Salernitana in order to gain more playing time.

At the end of the season, Dragusin will return to Juventus, but according to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), he won’t linger in Turin for too long.

In fact, the source claims that the odds for the youngster’s departure are at 99%. The report explains that the Romanian could either leave on a permanent basis or have another loan experience next season.

His next destination could be in Italy or abroad, but the only certainty is that the player himself refuses to play in Serie B.

Therefore, if Salernitana get relegated at the end of the campaign, Dragusin will likely end his collaboration with the southerners.

But if the Granata manage to complete a miraculous escape, then he might extend his stay in Salerno.