Dragusin’s Juventus stay appearing more positive

Radu Dragusin is one player that Juventus remain keen to keep hold of even though he isn’t an established member of their first team yet.

The youngster only broke into the Juve team this season and has made a handful of appearances for them.

Andrea Pirlo has given him those chances because the former midfielder believes he has a bright future.

However, the defender will be out of a contract at the end of this season.

Several teams know about his potential and they are working hard to lure him away from Juve with the promise of first-team football.

The Bianconeri, on the other hand, is trying to convince him that he is close to regular first-team action if he can be a little patient.

That seems to be working with a report from Calciomercato claiming that an agreement on a new deal is getting close.

The report says the player’s camp has given Juve the right signal that they are interested in extending their stay with the club.

This is major positive news to Juve as they look to build a younger team under Andrea Pirlo.

At 19, Dragusin has so many more years to serve the club and he can develop into one of the best defenders under Pirlo.