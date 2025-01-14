Juventus played out a one-all draw against Atalanta this evening as they continue to drift further away from the top four.

Draw specialists Juve could have fallen behind after just 15 minutes, but Charles De Ketelaere headed wide.

That was a warning the Bianconeri needed to heed, as La Dea had dominated the early stages of the match.

They could have taken the lead themselves, but Nicolas Gonzalez shot wide from a very good position.

The Bianconeri didn’t have much of a say in the first half until late, and their fans hoped things would change after the break.

Both teams opened up the game at the start of the second period, with Kenan Yildiz nearly opening the scoring immediately after the restart, but Marco Carnesecchi made a good save.

Moments later, Pierre Kalulu should have scored his first Juventus goal, but his shot ricocheted off the inside of the post, and Carnesecchi saved on the line.

After Mario Pasalic missed a fine chance for Atalanta, Kalulu opened the scoring with a poacher’s finish.

Atalanta took control after going behind, but Juve defended well in a bid to prove they can see out games.

La Dea piled on the pressure, and the Bianconeri cracked, allowing Mateo Retegui to score.

Juve were stunned, but they could have taken the lead again had Carnesecchi not made a superb save to deny Manuel Locatelli.

Then Nicolo Zaniolo came close, but Michele di Gregorio was on hand to make a smart save to keep Atalanta in the game. Yildiz missed the next big chance, and Juve had to settle for another draw.