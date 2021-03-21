“Dream of the tenth championship is over” – Former Juve star admits title is gone

Claudio Marchisio says Juventus should forget about winning Serie A again this season after they lost 1-0 to Benevento today.

The Bianconeri have won the last nine league titles and entered this campaign hoping to win a 10th consecutive one.

However, this has turned out to be a turbulent season for them as they now risk ending the campaign with just the Super Cup to show for it.

They have been knocked out of the Champions League and are very close to missing out on the league title, which should slip from their hands if Inter Milan wins their next few games.

They have an Italian Cup final to play against Atalanta, but Marchisio says winning another league title should be out of their minds now.

He admits that he isn’t sure of what will happen to Andrea Pirlo going into the future, but the former midfielder’s team has struggled at times in this campaign.

He says their performance has been unacceptable as they keep dropping points against teams that they should beat easily.

He said via Calciomercato: “With today I think the dream of the tenth championship is over. The team took to the field with the wrong desire. I don’t know Pirlo’s future.

“This year the team has always struggled even in simple matches on paper. standings reflect the performances of Juventus, which must also watch their backs ”.