The Juventus Ultras group Drughi insist they won’t protest against the team as long as Max Allegri is in charge, but won’t object to a managerial change in the summer.

Drughi is one of the most famed ultras groups in the Bianconeri’s Curva Sud, if not the most prominent.

In recent months, the ultras have been very vocal in their support for the under-fire manager. For instance, the Viking group held banners urging Allegri to remain until the 2025 Club World Cup.

On the other hand, the majority of worldwide fans have been much more critical of the 56-year-old’s work, requesting the arrival of a new coach next season.

For their part, Drughi reveal they’ll continue to back Allegri for the good of the club, but won’t take a stand against the appointment of a new manager.

“As long as Mister Allegri sits on the Juve bench we will not contest him. Because for us, Juve is what matters the most,” reads the statement released by the group on social media via IlBianconero.

“We also want to underline, that if there is to be a change of technical leadership for next season, we won’t have prejudices against anyone, as long as we all agree that the main objective is to bring Juve back to the top.

“From Rome to Bologna, we will be there to support the boys and help them achieve the minimum objectives set.

“Winning is not important, it’s the only thing that matters,” concludes the statement.

The Bianconeri will host Salernitana today before taking on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday in the Italian capital.