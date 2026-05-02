Juventus and AC Milan have both been linked with a move for Robert Lewandowski this summer, as the Barcelona forward considers leaving at the end of the season. The situation has generated debate, particularly given his age and the strategic direction of the clubs involved.

Barcelona remain interested in retaining him, yet there is a possibility he could depart as a free agent at the conclusion of the current term. Juventus are among the sides monitoring his situation closely, viewing him as a potential addition to strengthen their attacking options.

Juventus Search for a Striker

The Bianconeri are keen to recruit a leading striker as they prepare for significant changes in their forward line. The club is expected to offload players such as Dusan Vlahovic, Lois Openda and possibly Jonathan David, creating a need for an experienced replacement.

Lewandowski has long been regarded as one of the finest strikers in world football, having built an exceptional reputation over the course of his career. Despite this, questions remain regarding whether he still represents the right fit for a team aiming to compete at the highest level.

The Polish striker could be open to a move to Serie A, with both Juventus and AC Milan interested in securing his signature at the end of the season. His experience and goal-scoring pedigree make him an attractive option, even at this stage of his career.

Di Canio’s Criticism

However, not everyone is convinced by the potential transfer. Paolo Di Canio has expressed clear scepticism about the idea of top Serie A clubs pursuing a player nearing the end of his career.

As reported by Tuttojuve, he said, “There are those here who are getting excited about Romelu Lukaku and Rafael Leão, with all due respect. And we’re waiting for Robert Lewandowski at 38.”

He continued, “It reminds me of when Serie C players, after retiring, would come to play at Bar Corallo, in Quarticciolo, my neighbourhood in Rome. We’d see them and say, ‘Wow, they’re great!’ But that’s the beginning of the end.”

His remarks reflect a broader concern about relying on ageing stars rather than investing in younger talent. As Juventus and AC Milan weigh their options, the debate surrounding Lewandowski’s potential move is likely to continue.