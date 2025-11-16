Juventus will be sweating over the condition of Dusan Vlahovic, whose availability against Fiorentina is now in doubt.

The 25-year-old regained his starting berth with the arrival of Luciano Spalletti. The new manager fielded him as a starter in his first three contests in charge of the Bianconeri.

But as is often the case during the international break, the club has received some dire news.

Dusan Vlahovic suffering from muscle fatigue

On Thursday, Vlahovic spearheaded the charge for Serbia in their World Cup qualifier against England, playing from start to finish.

The Three Lions prevailed by two unanswered goals in front of their supporters at Wembley, putting an end to the Serbians’ World Cup dreams. Thomas Tuchel’s men had already booked their place in the summer tournament by securing the top spot, and Thursday’s results meant that Albania are set to finish second.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic felt some discomfort after the contest, which required some medical checkups afterwards.

Luckily, the results ruled out any injuries, but the Juventus star is apparently suffering from adductor muscle fatigue.

The striker will likely remain on the bench during Serbia’s insignificant final qualifier against Latvia on Sunday. The source doesn’t rule out an early return to Turin.

Will Vlahovic recover in time for Fiorentina vs Juventus?

As the pink newspaper explains, Vlahovic won’t be out for too long, but muscle fatigue usually requires a brief rest period between five and six days.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Spalletti will be able to count on his services for Saturday’s away showdown against Fiorentina.

This is obviously a special occasion for the Serbian, who made a name for himself in the Italian peninsula during his days in Florence. Therefore, he’s always treated to an unsavoury welcome when returning to the Artemio Franchi.

If Vlahovic doesn’t recover in time, Spalletti will have to turn to Jonathan David to lead the line, while Lois Openda offers an alternative option.