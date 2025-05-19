Despite scoring off the bench against Udinese, it is too late for Dusan Vlahovic to rescue his Juventus career.

As reported last week, the Bianconeri have already made their final decision on the matter. The management believes that a divorce is inevitable at this stage due to several factors.

For instance, the two parties haven’t been able to register any comprehensive progress in their contract renewal talks. The striker’s deal will expire in June 2026, so the club risks losing his services for free a year later.

Why Juventus want Vlahovic out

Moreover, Vlahovic is the league’s highest-paid player, and his mounting loyalty bonus will take his yearly salary up to 12 million euros next season, a figure that the club can hardly afford.

And to make matters even worse, the Serbian has been unable to justify these figures, as his performances often leave much to be desired.

Nevertheless, on what could well be his final appearance at the Allianz Stadium as a Juventus player, Vlahovic looked energised and determined as he came off the bench to replace Randal Kolo Muani in the second period.

Vlahovic scores on last hurrah?

While the Frenchman was wasteful in front of goal, the former Fiorentina man sealed the win over Udinese with a well-taken finish that found the far corner following a delightful assist from Kenan Yildiz.

But according to several sources in the Italian press, including La Gazzetta dello Sport, this strike will prove too little too late for the big centre-forward to salvage a once-promising stint, as the writing is already on the wall.

Therefore, Vlahovic’s goal on Sunday will likely give the Serbian one last happy memory in Turin, but a departure remains on the cards, even if finding a buyer won’t be an easy task due to the high costs of the operation.