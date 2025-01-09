Juventus might have to do without Dusan Vlahovic in the Derby della Mole clash against Torino on Saturday night.

The Bianconeri will be eager to bounce back following their disappointing trip to Riyadh which ended with a defeat to Milan in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup. While the Rossoneri went on to clinch the trophy with a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Inter, Thiago Motta’s men returned to Turin with a sense of sorrow.

But while Vlahovic may be desperate to prove his doubters wrong after being on the receiving end of harsh criticism for his poor display against Milan, he might not have the chance to do so this weekend.

The Serbian is suffering from muscle fatigue which prompted a visit to the J|Medical Centre. While it remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will be fit enough to take part in the Derby showdown, many observers believe he’s unlikely to start the contest, but could be an option for the second half if he overcomes a later athletic test.

Therefore, Thiago Motta could be left with the unpleasant task of improvising an emergency solution upfront, as Arkadiusz Milik has infamously been missing with a knee injury since June.

But according to IlBianconero, the manager has a clear idea in mind, as he believes Nico Gonzalez would be the best option available to lead the line against the Granata.

The Argentine may be a winger by trade, but he has also featured in more central roles in the past, whether as an attacking midfielder or a striker.

The last time Juventus were without Vlahovic, Motta opted for Weston McKennie and then Timothy Weah in the striker role. However, Gonzalez was also unavailable at the time.

Hence, the source now expects the former Fiorentina man to lead the line, supported by either Teun Koopmeiners or Douglas Luiz, while two between Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Mbangula and Weah start on the wings.