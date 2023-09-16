Dusan Vlahovic, who played a pivotal role in Juventus’ 3-1 victory over Lazio, asserts that the Bianconeri deserved to win the match.

In a challenging encounter against Lazio, Juventus faced their toughest test of the season. Maurizio Sarri’s side had previously secured a win at Napoli before the international break, setting high expectations for this fixture. However, they encountered a highly motivated Juventus team that was in excellent form and demonstrated their commitment to contending for the title.

Vlahovic, who has been in outstanding form this season, played a crucial role by scoring two goals, while his strike partner Federico Chiesa found the back of the net also. According to Vlahovic, the win was well-deserved, reflecting the Bianconeri’s determination and prowess in the match.

After the match, the Serbian striker said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It could’ve been better with a clean sheet, but the win boosts our morale, it is always unpredictable after the break for international duty. We were solid, compact and deserved to win, although Lazio deserve compliments too, as they are a really quality side.”

Juve FC Says

We responded well after a long international break; this type of performance fills the boys with confidence.

They must retain this standard in the other games regardless of the quality of the opponents that we would face.

If we respect everyone equally, it would be much easier for us to win plenty of our matches.