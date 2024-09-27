Dusan Vlahovic has reflected on his experiences playing under both Max Allegri and Thiago Motta, expressing confidence that Motta’s style of football is more suited to him. As the main striker at Juventus, Vlahovic has continued to receive the backing of his new manager, who opted not to request a new striker during the summer, believing that Vlahovic could effectively lead the line.

The Serbian forward feels he aligns well with the vision Motta is trying to implement at the Allianz Stadium. However, Vlahovic has faced challenges this season as Juventus strives to secure more victories, with a lack of goals being a significant concern. Consequently, fans have been quick to call for more from the Serbian striker.

Speaking about his time working with Motta, Vlahovic said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I get along well with Thiago Motta and manage to express myself well, as this style of football is more suited to me.

“In any case, I always put myself at the disposal of coach Allegri and with pleasure did everything he asked of me. From the start, Thiago Motta has asked me for discipline, to do those things that might seem simple, but really aren’t. This means always going to bed at the same time, sleeping a lot and keeping to the right diet.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has to do his talking on the pitch because that is where it matters, and we need more goals from him.

He has to prove that Motta’s football suits him by scoring more goals for us when he plays.