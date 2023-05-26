Dusan Vlahovic is an injury doubt for Juventus weekend clash against AC Milan

Juventus is set to face a challenging situation as Dusan Vlahovic may miss their upcoming match against AC Milan.

Despite his recent struggles in front of goal, Vlahovic remains an integral part of the team, with hopes that he will soon regain his scoring form.

Should he recover in time, manager Max Allegri would likely include him in the starting lineup, as his presence is highly valued.

Unfortunately, a report from Football Italia indicates that Vlahovic sustained an injury during training, casting significant doubt over his availability for the crucial clash against AC Milan.

As a result, Juventus will have to devise alternative plans and consider other strikers within the squad for this important juncture in the season.

Juve FC Says

Even though Vlahovic does not score goals often, the striker is one of our key men and we expect him to be in good shape all the time.

However, for the next two games, everyone in the group knows they are a must-win after our recent points deduction and they must give their best on the pitch.

If they fail to do that, we could be in for some serious trouble and that will make the club flush out most of them in the summer.