Dusan Vlahovic showcased his excellence when he came on for Juventus in their match against Frosinone before Christmas and now aims to secure a spot in the starting lineup as the Bianconeri face AS Roma.

The Serbian had a mixed few weeks after a strong start to the season, temporarily losing his place in the team to Kenan Yildiz in the last game. However, upon being subbed on against Frosinone, he delivered a stellar performance, scoring one goal and having another disallowed by the referee.

Despite facing competition, Vlahovic remains the main striker at the club, and Juventus is eager for him to contribute more goals. His hunger to impress was evident in the Frosinone game, and reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that he is keen to start the upcoming match against Roma.

The fixture against Roma is another crucial one for the Bianconeri, and breaking down Roma is expected to be a tougher challenge than their previous game against Frosinone.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic was very sharp in the match against Frosinone and if he stays that way, he could be the difference-maker for us against Roma.

The Serbian knows we expect so much more from him and it will be interesting to see how he performs if he starts the fixture.