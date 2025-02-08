Dusan Vlahovic will spend the rest of this season mostly on the bench because Randal Kolo Muani is in terrific form.

The Frenchman, who recently joined Juventus, has made an immediate impact with his performances. Since arriving at the club, he has quickly become a key figure in the team, delivering consistently impressive displays. His ability to find the back of the net, combined with his movement and work rate, has made him an indispensable option for the manager. This has resulted in Vlahovic struggling to regain his place in the starting lineup.

In the first two matches he played, DV9 was brought on as a substitute, but in the most recent fixture against Como, the Serbian remained on the bench for the entirety of the game. This decision from the manager further reinforced the idea that Muani is now the preferred choice in attack. Juventus secured victory in that match, with Muani scoring twice, further cementing his role as the leading forward. His performances have made it increasingly difficult for Vlahovic to break back into the team, and unless something changes, he may continue to find himself on the periphery.

The men in black and white are now focused on maintaining their winning momentum, but there is growing curiosity about how Vlahovic is handling his reduced role. According to Il Bianconero, despite appearing frustrated on the bench during the game against Como, the former Fiorentina striker has so far maintained a positive attitude. The report states that while he may not be entirely content with his current situation, he has not allowed it to affect his professionalism.

Juventus have been enjoying Muani’s contributions, and the report further claims that Vlahovic has not isolated himself from the squad. Instead, he continues to engage with his teammates, maintaining good spirits in the dressing room and during training sessions. His willingness to stay involved and keep a positive outlook suggests he is prepared to fight for his place rather than sulk over his lack of game time.

Vlahovic has been a professional for several years, and given his experience, it is expected that he understands the realities of football. Competition for places is inevitable at a club like Juventus, and form often dictates selection. While he may currently be second choice, opportunities can arise at any time, whether through injuries, squad rotation, or a dip in form from others. When that moment comes, Vlahovic will need to be ready to take full advantage.