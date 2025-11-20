Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti has partially recovered the services of Dusan Vlahovic and Juan Cabal ahead of Saturday’s clash against Fiorentina.

Luckily for the Bianconeri, they escaped the international break almost unscathed, with their ten players returning healthy to Turin.

The only one who picked up a physical problem during his time away was Vlahovic, who suffered muscle fatigue in the aftermath of Serbia’s contest against England at Wembley.

Dusan Vlahovic edging closer to return

The striker’s condition is causing a major headache for Luciano Spalletti, who is counting on his services for the weekend clash. In fact, it has been reported that the 66-year-old is still hoping to use the Serbian in the starting lineup against his former employers.

According to IlBianconero, the manager received an important boost on Thursday, as Vlahovic partially returned to group training.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The source adds that Friday should be a crucial day on this front, as the 25-year-old will have to pass an athletic test to join his teammates on the trip to Tuscany.

Moreover, Juan Cabal has also resumed training. Like Vlahovic, the Colombian defender only spent a portion of the session working with his teammates. However, the report is confident that the 24-year-old will receive a call-up this weekend.

Juan Cabal to be called up for Fiorentina vs Juventus contest

Juventus had already received encouraging news on Wednesday, with Lloyd Kelly making a full recovery.

The Englishman is now ready and raring to go, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be immediately reinstated in the starting line-up or if Spalletti will decide to confirm Teun Koopmeiners in his stead.

The only negative news the Bianconeri received this week was Daniele Rugani’s injury. The Italian defender sustained a calf injury, and will be out of action for several weeks.