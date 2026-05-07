Dusan Vlahovic is in no rush to finalise an agreement with Juventus, as he feels the grass might be greener elsewhere.

The Serbian’s contract will expire in less than two months, leaving his future up in the air. In recent weeks, the two parties opened a new round of talks with the player’s father, Milos Vlahovic, effectively taking over from agent Darko Ristovic.

However, an accord has yet to be reached, opening the door for alternative scenarios.

Dusan Vlahovic & Juventus contract talks have stalled

On Sunday, Vlahovic made quite a statement on his return from his latest injury setback, scoring a delightful freekick against Hellas Verona.

While this strike only rescued an unsatisfying draw for Juventus, it was enough to show the Serbian’s unwavering importance for the cause, especially with other strikers, namely Jonathan David and Lois Openda, failing to make an impact.

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that Vlahovic is not in a hurry to close a deal with Juventus, as he feels he could still secure more handsome terms at another top European club.

The 26-year-old is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A with a yearly net salary of €12 million. However, the Turin-based giants are ‘only’ offering him €6 million to extend his deal beyond the current campaign, as the club has recently set a new wage ceiling.

Vlahovic still tempted by Barcelona & Bayern Munich

The pink newspaper identifies Barcelona and Bayern Munich as the striker’s most plausible destinations.

The Catalan giants are searching the market for Robert Lewandowski’s successor. Like Vlahovic, the Polish veteran is running on an expiring contract, and could leave Camp Nou in June.

On the other hand, the Bundesliga champions need a centre-forward who can serve as Harry Kane’s backup and also link up with the England captain when required. Last summer, Bayern loaned Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea for his purpose, but he will return to his parent club after an underwhelming campaign in Germany.

Finally, GdS expects a new round of negotiations between Juventus and Vlahovic to take place in the coming weeks, but any developments on the strikers’ market will loom large over the Serbian’s future.