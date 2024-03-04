Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic doesn’t shy away from his responsibility in his side’s defeat at the hands of Napoli.
The Serbian had three glorious opportunities in the first half. While he was unlucky to see his chip hit the post on one occasion, he missed the target on another two clear-cut attempts.
The 24-year-old has been enjoying a terrific run since the turn of the new year, but this underwhelming showing halted his momentum.
Nevertheless, Vlahovic admits his role in the 1-2 loss at the Maradona Stadium, pledging to do better in the coming fixtures.
He also praised his teammates and the manager for the way they prepared the fixture.
“If I want to become what I want to become, I have to take advantage of opportunities like the ones I had tonight,” said the former Fiorentina bomber in his post-match interview via the club’s official website.
“I have nothing to reproach myself for, I gave everything during the week and as a team, we did what the coach asked of us.
“If we had scored, the game would have gone differently, so I also congratulate my teammates.
“The coach is very good at inserting young players, he’s doing a great job in this regard. We must continue on this path.”
Finally, Vlahovic insisted that Juventus are already targeting the Scudetto next season
“Starting next season, we must expect ourselves to win the Scudetto. Tonight the problem is not that I didn’t score, but that we didn’t win.”
The Serbia international will be looking to redeem himself as soon as possible, but he won’t take part in next weekend’s clash against Atalanta after earning himself a one-match ban.
