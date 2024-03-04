Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic doesn’t shy away from his responsibility in his side’s defeat at the hands of Napoli.

The Serbian had three glorious opportunities in the first half. While he was unlucky to see his chip hit the post on one occasion, he missed the target on another two clear-cut attempts.

The 24-year-old has been enjoying a terrific run since the turn of the new year, but this underwhelming showing halted his momentum.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic admits his role in the 1-2 loss at the Maradona Stadium, pledging to do better in the coming fixtures.

He also praised his teammates and the manager for the way they prepared the fixture.